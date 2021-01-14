Advertisement

Sprinkles, snow showers, and lots of clouds

That one day warmth is almost gone. Meteorologist Ben Cathey is watching colder weather
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After being chilly most of the day – even with sunshine – the Valley rocketed upwards late in the day Thursday.

Light rain is back on Friday, arriving in a couple of small waves.

And the snow you’ve heard about: it’s very weak, but it’s still coming Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Many of us are well into the 50s Thursday afternoon. The last of the fog broke apart in three spots: Sevierville, by the Knoxville Airport, and near Wartburg and Oakdale. Now we’re ramping up the temperatures before clouds arrive this evening.

That blanket of clouds will stabilize our temps and prevent a lightning-quick drop tonight. Most will be in the middle-to-upper 30s Friday morning as the sprinkles are here. Rain will be on-and-off and really light Friday morning. We have a substantial break before more light rain pinwheels in here. The second batch could be a little heavier and it’s a much cooler day. Rain turns to snow in the National Park before Friday night, a sign of the approaching colder air.

Which sets up light snow Saturday. Light is the key word here; we don’t have a big storm. While the Valley could and should get a dusting of snow, you’ll likely be able to see the grass or pavement beneath the snow. Above 3,000 or so feet, the snow could be closer to 1-2″. That goes along with the Cumberland Gap near Middleboro and Harlan. The northwest-to-southeast movement of the small system keeps the moisture much lighter than previously events.

Snow potential from scattered showers.
Snow potential from scattered showers.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, with a high of only 40 degrees and leftover clouds. Almost every day has a low-end chance of rain and substantial clouds. We’re in the current of active weather, as one small system after the next cycles through.

We monitoring lingering clouds and spotty showers early next weekend, before a steadier stream of heavier rain moves in at the end of the week.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

