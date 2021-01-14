Taco Bell announces return of fan-favorite menu item

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taco Bell announced Thursday, it is bringing back its potato options in March.

According to the fast-food chain, its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will permanently return to menus on March 11.

The items were originally taken off menus in summer 2020, in an attempt to “simplify menu options.” Taco Bell fans across the county expressed their dismay with the items leaving the menu, leading to their return.

The Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be just $1 and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are $1.49.

Taco Bell also announced it will add more vegetarian options to its menus by teaming up with Beyond Meat to create a new plant-based protein to be tested in 2021.

