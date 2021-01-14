Teen shot and killed in Memphis
Memphis police said a teenager has been shot and killed north of the Raleigh area.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said a teenager has been shot and killed north of the Raleigh area.
MPD said a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on the scene.
Officers were called to Elk Point Drive off Egypt Central Road Tuesday evening at 7:30.
No arrests have been made in the case. The suspect/s fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.