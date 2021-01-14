Teen shot and killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said a teenager has been shot and killed north of the Raleigh area.

MPD said a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on the scene.

Officers were called to Elk Point Drive off Egypt Central Road Tuesday evening at 7:30.

No arrests have been made in the case. The suspect/s fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

