Advertisement

Teen shot and killed in Memphis

Memphis police said a teenager has been shot and killed north of the Raleigh area.
(KBTX)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said a teenager has been shot and killed north of the Raleigh area.

MPD said a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on the scene.

Officers were called to Elk Point Drive off Egypt Central Road Tuesday evening at 7:30.

No arrests have been made in the case. The suspect/s fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Knox County launches COVID-19 online vaccine appointment scheduling
The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday.
Ex-Gov. Haslam deputy named Sen. Hagerty’s state director
A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a...
Tennessee man indicted on murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old
Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic...
Tennessee man in custody after being accused of killing Memphis mother of 5
Danielle Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their Charlie Place residence.
Missing Middle Tennessee found safe in Nashville