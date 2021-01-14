Tenn. Department of Health warns of vaccine scams targeting senior citizens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health issued a warning for vaccine scams circulating throughout the state.

Officials said the scams are specifically targeting senior citizens.

“ATTENTION TENNESSEANS: Please beware of vaccine scams. If you have a grandparent or another loved one who is a senior citizen, we encourage you to talk with them about not becoming a victim to these types of scams,” TDH tweeted.

The Dept. of Health advised Tennesseans of the following signs of a scam:

- Don’t pay out of pocket for the vaccine

- Don’t pay to put your name on a priority list

- Don’t pay to get early access to the vaccine

- Vaccines are not solicited door-to-door

ATTENTION TENNESSEANS: Please beware of vaccine scams. If you have a grandparent or another loved one who is a senior citizen, we encourage you to talk with them about not becoming a victim to these types of scams. pic.twitter.com/kwDMzEo3qH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.