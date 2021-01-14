Tenn. man charged with violating sex offender registry after moving to home near elementary school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Johnson City Police said a registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after he failed to notify police that he moved to a new location.

Investigators discovered Ricky Bundick, 59, moved across the street from an elementary school in December.

Bundick was charged with violation of the sex offender registry, according to police.

Bundick was arrested and place on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

