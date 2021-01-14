Advertisement

Tennessee man arrested after reportedly knocking on mobile home door holding a machete

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly knocked on the door of a mobile home while holding a machete.

Officers were called to the Mountain View Mobile Home Park after receiving reports of a man walking around with a machete.

Police said two victims identified 56-year-old, David Renfro, as the man who knocked on their door and attempted to speak to them while holding a machete.

According to reports, the victims said they feared for their safety when they saw the machete and shut the door.

Renfro reportedly left after the door was shut.

Police located the suspect in his trailer and took him into custody. Renfro is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

