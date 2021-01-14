Advertisement

Tennessee man in custody after being accused of killing Memphis mother of 5

Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic...
Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic dispute.(MPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis police said a man accused of killing a mother of five in October is now in custody.

According to police, in October, officers responded to a shooting on Prospect Street in South Memphis. When police arrived on the scene they found 33-year-old Shandka Harvell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic dispute.

Cooperwood faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, stalking and burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. His bond is set at $35,000.

