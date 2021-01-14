Advertisement

Tennessee man indicted on murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old

A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a second-degree murder charge.(Johnson City Police Department,)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was charged with murder in the overdose death of a 22-year-old.

A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a second-degree murder charge.

According to police, 22-year-old Austin Britton died of an overdose on August 26, 2020. Investigators said Britton’s death was caused by fentanyl toxicity.

Officials said Bradley allegedly gave Britton the fentanyl before he died.

Bradley is set to appear in court again on February 1.

