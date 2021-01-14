Need a job now?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest unemployment claim data Thursday morning.

The number of unemployment claims in the state increased to nearly 22,000 last week. This is the highest number of new claims reported since July.

While the news indicates more Tennesseans are unemployed, a quick Google search showed nearly 400 jobs searching for applicants to begin work now.

According to Indeed.com jobs in Cellular Sales, and installing gutters on homes are in need of employees and offer wages of up to $80,000 a year.

All of these in the Knoxville area.

Meanwhile, topping unemployment numbers for the first time since July, officials say 21,954 new claims were filed during the week ending on January 9. The week before only 16,554 new claims were filed.

The number of continued claims in the state rose to 58,945.

To file an unemployment claim in Tennessee click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.