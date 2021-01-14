Advertisement

Terminally ill Vietnam veteran thanked for his service and contribution to the community

Quilts for Valor volunteers dedicate a quilt to Joseph Colquitt who is battling stage four cancer
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every week, Joseph Colquitt volunteers at Fish Hospitality Pantry. Serving food to those in need.

On Thursday, Vicki Watson with Quilts of Valor honored Colquitt with a custom made quilt, in front of other volunteers at the pantry.

The quilt is detailed with two American eagles and the phrase ‘We The People.’

Watson says the quilts she creates are meant to remind Veterans that they are loved.

“I just want them to know that people care and feel at ease when they’re in those quilts. I can feel some joy cause I can put happiness or a smile on a veteran’s face or tears like Mr. Joe just did,” Watson said.

Colquitt says he served two tours in Vietnam, and when traveling back to the United States he and other soldiers did not receive a warm welcome.

“It’s the first time I got something like this because when I got home I was spit on and called a baby burner,” shared Colquitt.

The Marine Veteran says he is currently battling stage four cancer. Although he has good days and bad days.

“I’m dying real slow. I maybe got 6 months, maybe a year. Maybe less,” shared Colquitt.

He hopes to still serve at the food pantry for as long as he can. He is also thankful for the kind gesture from Watson and Quilts of Valor.

“I said, ‘oh man, they didn’t have to do that’. I try to do the best I can for people. I work for this man upstairs that’s who I work for,” says Colquitt.

