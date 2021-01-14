Advertisement

TSSAA sets sites for Golf and girls’ Soccer championships

Board’s decision determines locations for the next two years
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TSSAA Board of Control has approved Sevierville Golf Club as the host site of the State Golf championships for 2021 and 2022. The girls will play the Highlands Course. The boys will play River Course. All classes will play in same week. The TSSAA will pay $3500 to Sevierville GC. Interesting to note, the other six bids ranged from 9 thousand to 32 thousand dollars.

The TSSAA Board of Control has also selected Chattanooga to host the girls’ Soccer State Championships for 2021 and 2022.  The various sites will include Baylor School, Chattanooga Christian School, Girls’ Preparatory School, University of Tennessee Chattanooga Sportsplex, and CHI Memorial Stadium.

