Advertisement

UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center opens

The University of Tennessee Medical Center has expanded to West Knoxville with the opening of...
The University of Tennessee Medical Center has expanded to West Knoxville with the opening of UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center.(Genna Sellers | UT Medical Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center has expanded to West Knoxville with the opening of UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center.

The new facility aims to provide services offered by the medical center in a convenient location for residents of West Knoxville, Hardin Valley, Farragut, Alcoa, Bearden and other nearby communities.

UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center is located at 1975 Town Center Boulevard near the Target in Northshore Town Center.

The 12,600-square-foot facility is located on the second floor of a two-story building and will offer diagnostic services, such as 3D mammography, computerized tomography (CT), X-ray, bone density scanning, pulmonary function testing and echo and vascular ultrasound imaging.

“In accordance with our strategic plan, UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center improves access to health care services and provides outreach by bringing safe, quality and convenient health care to many living in West Knoxville and the surrounding areas,” said Steve Ross, senior vice president for strategic development at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “By offering more diagnostic and outpatient services to individuals where they live throughout our region, we’re making it more convenient for our patients to receive the outstanding care provided by UT Medical Center physicians and providers they trust.”

For more information about UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center, call (865) 909-4040.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
According to reports, the victims said they feared for their safety when they saw the machete...
Tennessee man arrested after reportedly knocking on mobile home door holding a machete

Latest News

People all over the region are putting in their bids to be the next lottery winner.
There’s still a chance to win more than $1 Billion as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar
File image
Campbell Co. Schools on delayed schedule Friday due to weather concerns
He’s been a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme
A court exhibit image shows ammunition uncovered in the trailer of Cleveland Meredith.
“A certain danger”: Judge detains man accused of threatening Nancy Pelosi and D.C. mayor
Customs agents in Cincinnati said they seized more than 10,000 pills of Viagra, which they...
33 pounds of Viagra seized by customs in Cincinnati