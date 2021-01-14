UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center opens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center has expanded to West Knoxville with the opening of UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center.

The new facility aims to provide services offered by the medical center in a convenient location for residents of West Knoxville, Hardin Valley, Farragut, Alcoa, Bearden and other nearby communities.

UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center is located at 1975 Town Center Boulevard near the Target in Northshore Town Center.

The 12,600-square-foot facility is located on the second floor of a two-story building and will offer diagnostic services, such as 3D mammography, computerized tomography (CT), X-ray, bone density scanning, pulmonary function testing and echo and vascular ultrasound imaging.

“In accordance with our strategic plan, UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center improves access to health care services and provides outreach by bringing safe, quality and convenient health care to many living in West Knoxville and the surrounding areas,” said Steve Ross, senior vice president for strategic development at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “By offering more diagnostic and outpatient services to individuals where they live throughout our region, we’re making it more convenient for our patients to receive the outstanding care provided by UT Medical Center physicians and providers they trust.”

For more information about UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center, call (865) 909-4040.

