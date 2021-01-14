UT nursing students help with vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at The University of Tennessee’s College of Nursing are now doling out doses of COVID-19 vaccines to employees at Covenant Health.

Dr. Victoria Niederhauser is the Dean of UT’s College of Nursing. She says seniors were able to administer vaccines for medical professionals at covenant health giving them a glimpse of what their profession will be like after graduation.

“Not only are these students learning the skill of intramuscular injections, which is important, but they’re also learning the ability to communicate with patients and assure them,” said Niederhauser.

Another group of students is already helping with vaccinations at Covenant Health on Friday. Niederhauser says the school hopes to continue to serve wherever they can.

“Based on the need we will have our senior students as well as our junior students out in the community as the need increases,” said Niederhauser.

