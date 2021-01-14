Advertisement

What NFL team is Tennessee rooting for?

(AP Photo/Don Wright)
(AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans are rooting for a new team after the Titans playoff loss.

According to Sports Betting, several states, including Tennessee, have jumped on the Cleveland Browns bandwagon after their first playoff win in nearly 30 years.

Sports Betting used trend software and geotagged Twitter data to see which teams were trending in each state.

Ten states are rooting for the Browns and are tied with states rooting for the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs and the Bills come in at second and third.

Tennesseans are rooting for a new team after the Titans playoff loss.(Sports Betting)

The Browns will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Knoxville native, Jimmy Haslam, owns the Cleveland Browns. Jimmy Haslam is the son of Jim Haslam, founder of the Pilot Corporation. Jimmy Haslam currently serves as the CEO of Pilot Flying J. In July 2020, Pilot announced Haslam would step down as CEO and transition to chairman in January 2021.

Haslam was named to Forbes list of Wealthiest Ranking Americans in 2020 at #295 with a net worth of $2.9 billion.

