Wilderness Wildlife Week moves virtual

The City of Pigeon Forge has announced that a popular event that showcases the Great Smoky Mountains and the heritage here will be all virtual in 2021.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The City of Pigeon Forge has announced that a popular event that showcases the Great Smoky Mountains and the heritage here will be all virtual in 2021.

The pandemic is to blame for more changes to this popular event set to take place February 2-4, 2021.

“Of course, we won’t be doing any hikes in person,” said Butch Helton with the City of Pigeon Forge Special Events Office. “We’ve gone out to a couple of the places we would have taken them like out in Townsend to Appalachian Bear Rescue, the Railroad Museum and we have filmed little segments there which we’ll show.”

Presenters will originate from the LeConte Center with participants being able to ask questions in a 30-minute period afterward. The city hopes to reach an all-new audience with this virtual experience.

“We hope people will enjoy it, we wanted to give them something. We wanted to give them a little taste of Wilderness Wildlife Week since it’s been a little while since we’ve been able to do it,” said Helton.

The lectures will be taped and archived on the website so people can watch later. You’ll need to register for the live virtual presentations. Go here to register.

