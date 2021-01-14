WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Amanda Hara and her husband Audun Hansen welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday.

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long. Mom and baby looked to be doing well.

Amanda posted the exciting news to her Facebook page:

“Baby H is here! The Tuesday night newscast ended at 11:30 and a few hours later we were headed to the hospital where we delivered in the same room as Håkon! Baby H is another big one, 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.”

Amanda and her husband first announced her pregnancy on August 13. The happy couple, married in August 2016, and welcomed their first son, Håkon, in 2018.

Congrats to Audun and Amanda!

