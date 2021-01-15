25-year-old faces murder charges after fatal West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after allegedly fatally shooting a man and severely injuring another.

According to reports, KCSO deputies responded a home on the 1000 block of Edenbridge Way on Sunday around 12:37 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered two victims in a garage. Officials said Kevin Roberts suffered from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, Jonquel Brown was shot several times in the torso and right arm. Brown was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

According to Brown, he and 25-year-old Raiquan Stapleton were in an argument over Stapleton coming to the home on Edenbridge Way. Officials said Stapleton allegedly pulled a gun and starting firing at the victims.

Stapleton fled the scene after the incident but was later taken into custody. Stapleton, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun.

