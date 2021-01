KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Schools will be on a two-hour delay for school Friday, January 15, due to wintery weather concerns.

Campbell Co. Director of Schools Jennifer Fields made the announcement Thursday night via Twitter.

Due to the prediction of an early morning wintry mix, Campbell County Schools will be on a two hour delay Friday, January 15, 2021. — Jennifer Fields (@Jenn_Fields1) January 15, 2021

