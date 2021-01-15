Drunk person found floating on stolen tiki hut boat in Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - An interesting assignment came to some U.S. Coast guards in Key West when they were tasked with tracking down a stolen tiki hut boat.

According to WTSP, the boat was recovered in the Hawk’s Channel area Wednesday. Officials didn’t say how long it had been missing before it was found.

When crews recovered the boat, they found something else--a drunk person onboard.

WTSP reported that the person was taken into custody by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

#BreakingNews🚨@USCG Station Key West crews recovered a reportedly stolen tiki hut boat near Hawk's Channel. The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC. Don't drink and boat! #Partnerships #BUI #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/taecIufV0j — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 13, 2021

