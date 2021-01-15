Advertisement

Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who can’t travel to the Tennessee tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried. The singer and actor died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.

Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to Presley.

Graceland typically hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. But the tourist attraction has seen a drop in visitors during the virus outbreak. Graceland was closed for several weeks last year and is now open for limited-capacity, in-person tours.

Virtual tours are scheduled for Jan. 27, Feb. 25, and March 25, with more dates expected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Freddie Whitaker
Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home
Steve Cohen
Tennessee lawmaker introduces $15 minimum wage bill
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday
The appointments will be scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 25 at KCHD.
KCHD’s additional COVID-19 first-dose vaccine appointments filled in less than 30 minutes