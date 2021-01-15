Falcons reportedly offer Titans OC head coaching job

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - he Atlanta Falcons have offered Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith the chance to become the team’s next head coach, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Smith has spent the past 10 seasons in Tennessee working his way up from offensive and defensive quality control coach to his current role.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adds that a trip to meet with the Lions has now been cancelled. The Eagles have also been interested in the services of the 38-year-old.

The North Carolina native is the son of FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith. Teams in search of a CEO-type leader would have found a natural fit in the Titans’ play caller. He is likely moving to Atlanta to work for Home Depot founder Arthur Blank.

Tennessee’s season ended in the Super Wild-Card Round against the Ravens so Smith has been free to explore other opportunities.

