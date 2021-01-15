Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from “dangerous abuse.”

According to WTSP, Flavaine Carvalho was working at a restaurant New Year’s Day when she saw a family withholding food from an 11-year-old boy at one of the tables. Investigators said she also saw bruises on his body.

That prompted her to take action. Carvalho secretly made a note asking the boy if he needed help. When the child signaled “yes,” officers said she called police.

According to WTSP, the child’s mother and stepfather were arrested.

SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING: An Orlando waitress saw a family withholding￼ food from an 11-year-old boy at a table. She... Posted by Orlando Police Department on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.