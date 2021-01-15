Advertisement

Four suspects arrested in connection to Edenbridge Way homicide, attempted homicide

(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrests of four suspects in connection to a January 10 homicide and attempted homicide.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, KCSO Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of The United States Marshals Service, Eastern District of Tennessee Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force found and arrested the prime suspect in the January 10 Homicide and attempted homicide that happened near Edenbridge Way.

The prime suspect, Raiquan Stapleton, 24, was arrested on charges of first degree murder, first degree attempted murder, employing a firearm in the commission of a felony and and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bonds total $1,775,000.

KCSO said three others were arrested in connection to the incident:

-Madaisia Duncan, 23, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in Knox, Sevier, Sullivan and Williamson counties. Duncan is not eligible for bond.

-Jasmine Flowers, 20, was arrested on charges of obstruction/tampering with evidence. Her bond is set at $15,000.

-Jaylan Cody, 23, was arrested for violation of probation. Cody is not eligible for bond.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work and diligence of The United States Marshals Service, Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in their assistance in locating and taking these individuals into custody, this is an example of excellent team work. I know our Major Crimes Unit also appreciates their willingness to assist anytime called upon. We have excellent leadership and detectives in our Major Crimes Unit and I am proud of them for their service to Justice and Knox County,” KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a statement.

