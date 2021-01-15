Advertisement

Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee

Red Stag Fulfillment plans to build massive warehouse in Sweetwater
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday morning, Red Stag Fulfilment, a division of Mollenhour Goss announced their initial plans to bring an online fulfillment warehouse to the Monroe County town of Sweetwater.

”This is going to give us an opportunity to move forward,” said Sweetwater Mayor Doyle Lowe.

While no building is started, city officials in Sweetwater say the company did almost all of the groundwork themselves.

”The fact that this property had the topography they were looking at, flat not a lot of grade work to be done,” said City Planner Chuck Whited.

The two-mile plot is situated right between exits 60 and 62 along I-75 just on the outskirts of the city limits.

”It means a lot to Sweetwater and Monroe County. It’s going to bring some tax revenue into the city and help out the city school systems and help out not only Sweetwater but Monroe County,” said Mayor Lowe.

According to a news release from Red Stag, the investment by the company will be nearly $300 million dollars and have an almost $3 million dollar tax impact yearly on the city alone.

”It’s going to impact years down the road, and I want our kids to have a good place to raise a family, a good place to go to school and all of these things work together with companies like Red Stag looking at Sweetwater and moving in,” added Lowe.

The project is awaiting additional rezoning to move forward. However, following the conclusion of that process the company could break ground within 30 to 90 days.

City officials are hopeful this will build towards more future development in the city and along Interstate 75, while the mayor hopes it will attract more high school students who forego college to stay in the region.

”If there’s a kid out there or a young man or young woman who wants to stay in Sweetwater, that’s what we want, we don’t want our kids moving out to find a job,” said Lowe.

The fulfillment center will store and process goods for online retailers. According to the news release, Red Stag operates warehouses in Knoxville, and Salt Lake City, Utah, with planned locations in California, and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impact potential from snow showers through the weekend.
Rain to snow showers, Heather Haley tracks the impacts
Stapleton, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree...
25-year-old faces murder charges after fatal West Knoxville shooting
Waterville
Could water be impacted in East Tennessee due to paper plant permit?
File photo
Boy charged with murder in stabbing of fellow East Tenn. 12-year-old
The Medical Examiner ruled the child's cause of death as "blunt force trauma" and the manner of...
Tennessee man charged with homicide in death of baby girl

Latest News

Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday
This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Watch out for Netflix scam, BBB warns
Protesters in Knoxville celebrate Juneteenth
Tennessee among top 25 states for racial progress, report says
Can be found at the towns community center and town hall
Green mailboxes in Farragut bring words of encouragement to frontline workers
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is searching for a missing boater on the Chickamauga...
TWRA searching for missing boater on Chickamauga Reservoir