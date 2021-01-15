Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday morning, Red Stag Fulfilment, a division of Mollenhour Goss announced their initial plans to bring an online fulfillment warehouse to the Monroe County town of Sweetwater.

”This is going to give us an opportunity to move forward,” said Sweetwater Mayor Doyle Lowe.

While no building is started, city officials in Sweetwater say the company did almost all of the groundwork themselves.

”The fact that this property had the topography they were looking at, flat not a lot of grade work to be done,” said City Planner Chuck Whited.

The two-mile plot is situated right between exits 60 and 62 along I-75 just on the outskirts of the city limits.

”It means a lot to Sweetwater and Monroe County. It’s going to bring some tax revenue into the city and help out the city school systems and help out not only Sweetwater but Monroe County,” said Mayor Lowe.

According to a news release from Red Stag, the investment by the company will be nearly $300 million dollars and have an almost $3 million dollar tax impact yearly on the city alone.

”It’s going to impact years down the road, and I want our kids to have a good place to raise a family, a good place to go to school and all of these things work together with companies like Red Stag looking at Sweetwater and moving in,” added Lowe.

The project is awaiting additional rezoning to move forward. However, following the conclusion of that process the company could break ground within 30 to 90 days.

City officials are hopeful this will build towards more future development in the city and along Interstate 75, while the mayor hopes it will attract more high school students who forego college to stay in the region.

”If there’s a kid out there or a young man or young woman who wants to stay in Sweetwater, that’s what we want, we don’t want our kids moving out to find a job,” said Lowe.

The fulfillment center will store and process goods for online retailers. According to the news release, Red Stag operates warehouses in Knoxville, and Salt Lake City, Utah, with planned locations in California, and Pennsylvania.

