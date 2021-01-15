Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi

Investigators say those involved are facing multiple charges
By David Kenney
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A local truck driver is lucky not to have been injured after someone threw a deer off a bridge onto his semi-truck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened on I-55 at the Holmes County State Park exit around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

A viewer says she witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it. The deer went all the way into the cab of the truck. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators say those involved are facing multiple charges.

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.(Source: WLBT, Gray News)

Sgt. Ronnie Shive of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said, “Luckily, had it been a larger animal coming through the cab of the truck, they could’ve been catastrophic, not to mention hurting the driver of the vehicle. But he could’ve lost control of the semi-truck and who knows what could’ve happened. There will be multiple charges placed on these individuals as far as Game and Fish violations, traffic violations.”

The Highway Patrol says the individuals also dropped bricks onto two other vehicles after the deer. Anyone with information on those responsible is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Freddie Whitaker
Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home
Steve Cohen
Tennessee lawmaker introduces $15 minimum wage bill
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday