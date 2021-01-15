Ice Bears’ next two games to feature 4-on-4 hockey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Friday afternoon that two of its weekend series will move forward as scheduled, but look much different than normal.

Both series, one involving the Knoxville Ice Bears and Huntsville Havoc, will be played in a 4-on-4 format.

Pursuant to the league’s safety protocols, this weekend’s games vs Huntsville will feature 4-on-4 hockey. Teams will play a full 60-min game with standard overtime and shootout rules in place. We appreciate your understanding as our teams navigate through this unique season. — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 15, 2021

“Pursuant to the league’s safety protocols, teams will play a full 60-min game with standard overtime and shootout rules in place,” a Tweet by the Ice Bears account read Friday.

WVLT has reached out to the SPHL to learn what other ‘Return to Play Protocols’ will look like moving forward.

