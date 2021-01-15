Ice Bears’ next two games to feature 4-on-4 hockey
The Knoxville Ice Bears are doing just about anything to continue playing, including reducing the number of men on the ice
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Friday afternoon that two of its weekend series will move forward as scheduled, but look much different than normal.
Both series, one involving the Knoxville Ice Bears and Huntsville Havoc, will be played in a 4-on-4 format.
“Pursuant to the league’s safety protocols, teams will play a full 60-min game with standard overtime and shootout rules in place,” a Tweet by the Ice Bears account read Friday.
WVLT has reached out to the SPHL to learn what other ‘Return to Play Protocols’ will look like moving forward.
