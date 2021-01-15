KCHD’s additional COVID-19 first-dose vaccine appointments filled in less than 30 minutes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced 150 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for scheduling on Friday. The appointment slots were all booked in less than 30 minutes of the launch.

According to KCHD, some of the appointments will take place early next week.

Sign-ups for the appointments are now open through CHD’s online registration system. Click here to register when more slots open.

“We know 150 additional appointments doesn’t seem like a lot, but that’s 150 more people who are able to get this much-needed protection,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “Anytime we are able to get vaccine out to our community, even if it’s just in small batches, we are going to do it.”

The appointments will be scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 25 at KCHD.

Individuals without e without internet or computer access can still make appointments, when available, by calling the KCHD Public Information Line (865-215-5555). The public information line staff signed up more than 200 qualifying individuals who were without computer/internet access, so far.

At their appointment, individuals will be required to verify their employment (with a work badge that shows a name and/or photo) or age (with a legal form of personal identification, like a drivers’ license or passport) before the vaccine is administered.

