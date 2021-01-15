Kentucky teacher charged with trying to produce child porn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WBKO) - Officials have arrested and charged a Kentucky teacher accused of attempting to produce child pornography.

WBKO reported that 28-year-old William Oneal Lindsey, a teacher at Edmonson County High School, was charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement.

Investigators said in a criminal complaint that the suspect, on Jan 7, began a conversation online that was sexual in nature with a person he believed to be a minor. The person was actually an undercover officer with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

WBKO reported that after several days of conversation Lindsey was arrested at the high school without incident. Officials said he agreed to be interviewed and reportedly admitted that he believed the person he met online was underage, that the conversation was sexual and he had asked for images.

Investigators said he admitted that he had talked with other girls on various platforms about sexually explicit topics and that he thought many of them were underage.

“The United States Attorney’s Office and the Kentucky Attorney General stand united in protecting our kids,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “We will not permit predators to use the guise of our some of our most trusted and respected fellow citizens, its teachers, to exploit our young people.”

“Child perpetrators are becoming increasingly clever in the methods they use to entice and exploit children, and our Department of Criminal Investigations is focused on devoting resources to tracking these perpetrators online and stopping them before they can carry out crimes against a child,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Our office worked closely on this investigation with U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, U.S. Secret Service, Kentucky State Police, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Louisville Metro Police Department, and I appreciate their partnership.”

WBKO reported that the maximum penalty for attempted enticement is no less than 10 years and no more than life, while attempted production carries a sentence of no less than 15 years and no more than life. Both counts carry a $250,000 fine and no less than five years and no more than life of supervised release per count.

