Advertisement

Knox County continues vaccinating health care workers, first responders, those 75 and older

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced the county remains in the first phase of the vaccination timeline, despite some smaller counties moving on to the next phase.

According to KCHD, there are still a significant amount of people in the first phase who haven’t yet received the vaccine.

Knox County is currently in Phase 1a which includes healthcare workers, first responders and those 75 and older. The next phase – 1b – includes school and childcare staff, first responder administrative teams, and those in other age groups.

“Not only is Knox County’s population larger than our surrounding counties, but vaccine uptake in our community has been great so far – people want to get this vaccine,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We are thrilled by the response, but that means it will take time to get everyone vaccinated. We continue to ask for patience as we vaccinate people as quickly as we can.”

Officials said there are more than 30,000 Knox Co. residents who are 75 and older.

KCHD received nearly 5,200 doses of the vaccine on Thursday. The department will use 975 of those to vaccinate individuals in the Jan. 22 clinic. The remaining will be used to provide second-round doses to individuals KCHD has already vaccinated.

“We will continue following the statewide plan and the guidance they’ve set for vaccinating priority groups,” said Dr. Buchanan. “If changes are made at the statewide level to add additional groups to the priority phases, then we will incorporate them here.”

To find out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, visit the vaccine eligibility quiz.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Freddie Whitaker
Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home
Steve Cohen
Tennessee lawmaker introduces $15 minimum wage bill
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday
The appointments will be scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 25 at KCHD.
KCHD’s additional COVID-19 first-dose vaccine appointments filled in less than 30 minutes