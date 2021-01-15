Knox County continues vaccinating health care workers, first responders, those 75 and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced the county remains in the first phase of the vaccination timeline, despite some smaller counties moving on to the next phase.

According to KCHD, there are still a significant amount of people in the first phase who haven’t yet received the vaccine.

Knox County is currently in Phase 1a which includes healthcare workers, first responders and those 75 and older. The next phase – 1b – includes school and childcare staff, first responder administrative teams, and those in other age groups.

“Not only is Knox County’s population larger than our surrounding counties, but vaccine uptake in our community has been great so far – people want to get this vaccine,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We are thrilled by the response, but that means it will take time to get everyone vaccinated. We continue to ask for patience as we vaccinate people as quickly as we can.”

Officials said there are more than 30,000 Knox Co. residents who are 75 and older.

KCHD received nearly 5,200 doses of the vaccine on Thursday. The department will use 975 of those to vaccinate individuals in the Jan. 22 clinic. The remaining will be used to provide second-round doses to individuals KCHD has already vaccinated.

“We will continue following the statewide plan and the guidance they’ve set for vaccinating priority groups,” said Dr. Buchanan. “If changes are made at the statewide level to add additional groups to the priority phases, then we will incorporate them here.”

To find out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, visit the vaccine eligibility quiz.

