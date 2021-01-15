Advertisement

Knoxville Ice Bears go viral with perfectly time photo of players

The Ice Bears went viral Thursday night after a photo of two players standing on the sideline...
The Ice Bears went viral Thursday night after a photo of two players standing on the sideline circulated social media.(Knoxville Ice Bears)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears returned to the ice in January to begin their season after canceling their New Year’s Eve home opener against the Macon Mayhem due to COVID concerns.

The Ice Bears went viral Thursday night after a photo of two players standing on the sideline circulated social media.

Ice Bears forwards #26 Josh French and #17 Connor Fries were standing next to each other at the perfect time for a fan to capture the “French Fries” photo that has taken social media by storm.

“Too good to be true,” the National Hockey League tweeted with a photo of the two players.

The Ice Bears Twitter account responded, “Little does everyone know we have “Fryer” too.”

The Ice Bears will take on the Hunstville Havoc in Alabama at 8 p.m. Friday night.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Freddie Whitaker
Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home
Steve Cohen
Tennessee lawmaker introduces $15 minimum wage bill
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday
The appointments will be scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 25 at KCHD.
KCHD’s additional COVID-19 first-dose vaccine appointments filled in less than 30 minutes