Knoxville Ice Bears go viral with perfectly time photo of players

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears returned to the ice in January to begin their season after canceling their New Year’s Eve home opener against the Macon Mayhem due to COVID concerns.

The Ice Bears went viral Thursday night after a photo of two players standing on the sideline circulated social media.

Ice Bears forwards #26 Josh French and #17 Connor Fries were standing next to each other at the perfect time for a fan to capture the “French Fries” photo that has taken social media by storm.

“Too good to be true,” the National Hockey League tweeted with a photo of the two players.

The Ice Bears Twitter account responded, “Little does everyone know we have “Fryer” too.”

Little does everyone know we have “Fryer” too 🍟 — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 14, 2021

The Ice Bears will take on the Hunstville Havoc in Alabama at 8 p.m. Friday night.