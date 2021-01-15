Advertisement

KPD officer hospitalized following crash on I-275

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Jan. 15, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said an officer was hospitalized Thursday night following a single-vehicle crash.

According to KPD, an officer was driving on Interstate 275 South near Woodland while on the way to an in-progress call when the crash happened.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. The officer was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

KPD officials said the officer remained hospitalized overnight but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

