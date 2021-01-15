KPD officer hospitalized following crash on I-275
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said an officer was hospitalized Thursday night following a single-vehicle crash.
According to KPD, an officer was driving on Interstate 275 South near Woodland while on the way to an in-progress call when the crash happened.
Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. The officer was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.
KPD officials said the officer remained hospitalized overnight but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.