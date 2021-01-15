Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest remains being removed from Health Sciences Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The remains of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife will be removed from Health Sciences Park in West Tennessee in the coming months.

Forrest’s bust in the state capitol has caused controversy, and his statue in the park was removed in 2017; however, his and his wife’s remains were kept at the park. WREG reported that now the family has agreed to move the remains to Columbia, Tennessee, the home of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The attorney representing the family, Edward Phillips, said they were shocked when the statue was taken down, but have agreed to remove the remains to move on.

“They weren’t prepared for that eventuality at that point in time, right then and there,” he said. “They were upset when on live TV everything was being taken apart.”

“They figured okay, we’ve got to come up with a plan. We have to deal with this in a practical and logical, healing way,” he added.

WREG reported that the transfer is expected to happen as early as mid-February or early March depending on weather and safety.

