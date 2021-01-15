Light coating of snow expected Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Evening showers will quickly turn to snow overnight and stick around through Saturday. That will leave most with a light coating of snow by the end of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Today’s sunshine managed to boost highs into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon, typical of this time of the year. As we head into the evening hours, the clouds will swallow us up again, this time with a few light showers just after sunset. Temperatures will slowly slide through the lower 40s into the 30s.

Overnight lows dip to around 30 degrees, allowing more snow showers to develop. We’ll have spotty snow showers at times most of the night, possibly starting to accumulate in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snowfall potential from scattered, on and off snow showers. (WVLT)

Scattered light to moderate snow showers continue Saturday, keeping us in the upper 30s in the Valley. While a few spots in the Valley collect a dusting of snow, spots along the Cumberland Plateau into Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, have SOME snow showers leaving closer to an inch of snow. Above 3,000 or so feet, the snow could be closer to 1 to 2 inches, then the mountaintops of Southeastern Kentucky and Smokies see several inches of snow.

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, mainly across the higher terrain. With some peeks of sunshine, we may only hit 40 degrees.

The first half of next week looks like it will see a bit of sunshine, but that’s not to say that we’re completely dry. Monday could see a few flurries in the mountains while the lower elevations try to eat away at the clouds. That will keep highs in the lower 40s. A quick round of rain showers moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday as highs tick up to near 50.

The next system of note arrives late next week. This time, it looks like pockets of heavy rainfall will be a bigger threat as opposed to snow. We’ll iron out rainfall totals as we draw closer.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

