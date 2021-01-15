Advertisement

Light coating of snow expected Saturday

Austin Bowling says this won’t be a high impact storm, but many will see a dusting of white on the ground Saturday.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Evening showers will quickly turn to snow overnight and stick around through Saturday. That will leave most with a light coating of snow by the end of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Today’s sunshine managed to boost highs into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon, typical of this time of the year. As we head into the evening hours, the clouds will swallow us up again, this time with a few light showers just after sunset. Temperatures will slowly slide through the lower 40s into the 30s.

Overnight lows dip to around 30 degrees, allowing more snow showers to develop. We’ll have spotty snow showers at times most of the night, possibly starting to accumulate in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snowfall potential from scattered, on and off snow showers.
Snowfall potential from scattered, on and off snow showers.(WVLT)

Scattered light to moderate snow showers continue Saturday, keeping us in the upper 30s in the Valley. While a few spots in the Valley collect a dusting of snow, spots along the Cumberland Plateau into Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, have SOME snow showers leaving closer to an inch of snow. Above 3,000 or so feet, the snow could be closer to 1 to 2 inches, then the mountaintops of Southeastern Kentucky and Smokies see several inches of snow.

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, mainly across the higher terrain. With some peeks of sunshine, we may only hit 40 degrees.

The first half of next week looks like it will see a bit of sunshine, but that’s not to say that we’re completely dry. Monday could see a few flurries in the mountains while the lower elevations try to eat away at the clouds. That will keep highs in the lower 40s. A quick round of rain showers moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday as highs tick up to near 50.

The next system of note arrives late next week. This time, it looks like pockets of heavy rainfall will be a bigger threat as opposed to snow. We’ll iron out rainfall totals as we draw closer.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Impact potential from snow showers through the weekend.
Rain to snow showers, Heather Haley tracks the impacts
Which might have your heating bill going up, as temps go down
Sprinkles, snow showers, and lots of clouds
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
More fog Thursday with cold weather lasting
Foggy start Thursday with a chilly pattern ahead