Limited fans to attend 2021 Masters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Masters, one of golf’s four major tournaments, returns this Spring and will do so with limited fans.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced that this year’s Masters, scheduled for April 5-11, will have similar health and safety standards to those previously instituted in November 2020.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said.

Augusta National is in the process of communicating with all ticket holders of record, and refunds will be issued to those patrons not selected to attend.

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters held in November with no patrons in attendance.

