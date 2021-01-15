Memorial to honor Hamblen County victims of COVID-19

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - “These people are not just numbers,” said Beth Tedder while placing small white flags to represent lives lost to COVID-19 in the Hamblen County community. She and other volunteers are adding 106 white flags and checking the fatality numbers each day until the memorial service they are hosting Tuesday in front of the county courthouse.

“Because they’re our friends, our neighbors, our loved ones. They’re the people we go to church with. They’re the people we see at the local drugstore. And they all have meaning. All their lives have meaning,” said Tedder.

A public memorial service is planned for 5:30 Tuesday evening, in conjunction with a national memorial service for victims.

In addition to the white flags, volunteers plan to add empty seats and luminaries to represent each life lost. They ask attendees to practice social distancing and/or mask-wearing at the outdoor event.

