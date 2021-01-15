Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said a Memphis man was arrested for allegedly committing federal offenses during the raid at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to the FBI, Matthew Bledsoe was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI said they identified Bledsoe through a video posted on his Instagram account, including selfies of him throughout the raid.

Bledsoe is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.