Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid

Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol(Source: US Attorney General)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said a Memphis man was arrested for allegedly committing federal offenses during the raid at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to the FBI, Matthew Bledsoe was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI said they identified Bledsoe through a video posted on his Instagram account, including selfies of him throughout the raid.

Bledsoe is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.

