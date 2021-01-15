Advertisement

Pruitt and others look to reassure Henry T

UT Head coach along with assistants Derek Ansley and Kevin Steele on the way to California
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis | Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bizarre is one way to describe the situation surrounding the Tennessee football program right now. An internal investigation into possible wrongdoing by the program has lingered for some two months. All the while, that investigation has led to questions about Pruitt’s status as Tennessee head coach.

Well, one day after meeting with compliance and the outside counsel about the internal investigation, the Tennessee head coach is on his way to California to meet with standout linebacker Henry To’oto’o and his family.

Pruitt is joined on the trip west by defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, Tennessee Player Development Assistant Kevin Simon and sources say they are picking up new defensive assistant Kevin Steele on the way to the west coach. Simon is a De La Salle alum which is where To’oto’o played and Simon was a key factor in To’oto’o selecting the Vols.

Our partners at Volquest report that Attorney’s Michael Glazier and Kyle Skillman have spent the week interviewing multiple Vol coaches including Jeremy Pruitt as a part of their investigation and that Pruitt met with them for over six hours on Thursday.

Pruitt, Ansley and Kevin Steele on way to California to meet with Henry T

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Freddie Whitaker
Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home
Steve Cohen
Tennessee lawmaker introduces $15 minimum wage bill
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday
The appointments will be scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 25 at KCHD.
KCHD’s additional COVID-19 first-dose vaccine appointments filled in less than 30 minutes