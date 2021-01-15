Pruitt and others look to reassure Henry T

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bizarre is one way to describe the situation surrounding the Tennessee football program right now. An internal investigation into possible wrongdoing by the program has lingered for some two months. All the while, that investigation has led to questions about Pruitt’s status as Tennessee head coach.

Well, one day after meeting with compliance and the outside counsel about the internal investigation, the Tennessee head coach is on his way to California to meet with standout linebacker Henry To’oto’o and his family.

Pruitt is joined on the trip west by defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, Tennessee Player Development Assistant Kevin Simon and sources say they are picking up new defensive assistant Kevin Steele on the way to the west coach. Simon is a De La Salle alum which is where To’oto’o played and Simon was a key factor in To’oto’o selecting the Vols.

Our partners at Volquest report that Attorney’s Michael Glazier and Kyle Skillman have spent the week interviewing multiple Vol coaches including Jeremy Pruitt as a part of their investigation and that Pruitt met with them for over six hours on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.