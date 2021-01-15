Advertisement

Rain to snow showers, Heather Haley tracks the impacts

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we’ll all feel the cold, some have more snow than others.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers are moving in at times Friday, with spotty snow in the higher elevations but mostly light to moderate rain for our area. Colder air is on the way, so that changes to mostly snow showers going into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The morning batch of rain to snow moved is behind us, leaving a few hundreds to a tenth of an inch of rain in parts of our area this morning. Light to moderate snow was spotted on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, to the Smokies. Some flurries found their way into the Valley.

We have a good break until the early afternoon, then a few more showers develop and move through through at times late afternoon to evening. Today’s high is around 45 degrees, which is just below average. It does feel colder with a Southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph at times.

The slide down in temperatures tonight to 30 degrees, allows more snow showers to develop. We’ll have spotty snow showers at times most of the night, continue to accumulate in higher elevations. Then more scattered snow showers ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered light to moderate snow showers continue Saturday, with a high of 38 in the Valley. While SOME in the Valley collect a dusting of snow, spots on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, have SOME snow showers leaving closer to an inch of snow. Above 3,000 or so feet, the snow could be closer to 1 to 2 inches, then the mountaintops of Southeastern Kentucky and Smokies see several inches of snow.

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, with a high of only 40 degrees and leftover clouds.

We have a few showers at times early next week, and temperatures inch up. Late week, we’re monitoring the trend for heavier rain.

