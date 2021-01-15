Sevier County resident recalls racial division in area’s past, looks to a more unified future

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Sevier County resident Jamesena Miller recalls the days of one room schoolhouse for Black people in the county and no public high school. Despite there being a Sevier County High School at the time, she says after grade eight to continue her education, she had to travel to Knoxville.

“That produced challenges, but it also produced opportunities. Because as a first-grader, I could listen to what the 2nd graders were doing,” said Miller. “It was a way to keep ahead without falling behind.”

In a document published in The Mountain Press this weekend, you’ll see a picture of Miller attending the one-room school.

She said the county provided transportation and tuition to attend Austin High School in Knoxville. However, with Knoxville an hour away and several stops for students that meant early mornings and late nights.

“It was dark when I left and dark when I came home. But it also gave me an opportunity to meet some other people, but I couldn’t socialize with them because after school they went one way, and I went another,” said Miller. “There were no education opportunities, for high school, for a person of color in the county we were provided elementary education with grades 1-8.”

She hopes that more inclusivity in the county continues to develop.

“I was determined to finish four years of high school. Because years prior to that some of my peers had to go all the way to Rogersville,” she said.

Miller, who is on the MLK Committee in Sevier County, says that’s why in a pandemic she believes Dr. King’s message should be told so people continue to be inspired to move forward. So instead of canceling services, the committee came up with new ways to share the message.

“It made us stop and think outside the box on how we continue this commemoration in a very positive way and at the same time reflect on our past and look towards our future,” said Miller.

You can find the document in the Friday, January 15, 2021 edition of The Mountain Press or stop by Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. You can also stop by Sevier County Courthouse for a photo opportunity to commemorate the day with a public display planned at the courthouse steps.

Miller said one of the reasons there are so few people of color living in Sevier County is because many moved away to get their children closer to schools. She said she hopes more African Americans will find Sevier County as a great place to live and move back.

