TDH says no plans to bring COVID-19 mass vaccination supersite to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many states across the country are creating COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in larger cities.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health said they are not currently considering mass vaccination centers, due to the potential risk with the large crowds it would cause.

Places like Gillette Stadium, Yankee Stadium and Disneyland have hosted massive COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Tennessee officials said they have not received an update from the federal government about changes to the vaccine distribution plan and will continue the current process until they hear otherwise.

