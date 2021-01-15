TDOT crews preparing for possible winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Current forecasts for East Tennessee show possible snow chances Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

Between .5 to 2 inches of snow is expected to accumulate with the greatest chance for snowfall between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will work throughout the region Friday night to prepare the roads for winter weather. Crews will continue to treat the roads throughout the winter weather event, according to TDOT.

