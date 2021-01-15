Tennessee House passes Medicaid block grant bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee lawmakers passed a contentious plan Friday for a drastic overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program.

On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee House passed the bill 70 to 22 after a two-hour session on the House floor.

The bill will now head to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for signature.

The plan would make Tennessee the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant.

President Donald Trump’s administration granted Tennessee’s approval last week. Biden has opposed block-grant efforts and can rescind the change.

