Tennessee House passes Medicaid block grant bill
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee lawmakers passed a contentious plan Friday for a drastic overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program.
On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee House passed the bill 70 to 22 after a two-hour session on the House floor.
The bill will now head to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for signature.
The plan would make Tennessee the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant.
President Donald Trump’s administration granted Tennessee’s approval last week. Biden has opposed block-grant efforts and can rescind the change.
