Tennessee lawmakers poised to OK Medicaid block grant push

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Legislature is poised to approve a contentious plan Friday for a drastic overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program.

The House is expected to follow the Senate’s vote Thursday, a quick turnaround in hopes of making it difficult for the incoming President-elect Joe Biden’s administration to overturn the deal.

The plan would make Tennessee the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant. A change of administrations in Washington makes its prospects uncertain.

President Donald Trump’s administration granted Tennessee’s approval last week. Biden has opposed block-grant efforts and can rescind the change.

This week’s votes are required under the 2019 law passed by state lawmakers.

The rush to finalize the Legislature’s approval in the legislative session’s first week infuriated the minority Democratic caucus, whose lawmakers argue there’s no need to speed through such a monumental transformation. They have opposed the block grant push.

