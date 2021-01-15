Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Memphis Police Department said a man is in custody after he allegedly shot a woman 13 times.

According to police, Freddie Whitaker called his girlfriend and told her he was breaking up with her and coming to her home to get his belongings.

The woman reportedly told Whitaker he was not allowed to come over, but he persisted and said he would come anyway.

Police said, when Whitaker arrived he began arguing with the woman while her 10-year-old and 6-year-old children were nearby.

Police reports stated Whitaker pulled a handgun and fired shots at the victim. She was struck 13 times in her chest, abdomen and thighs.

The victim ran to a relative’s home nearby with her children before she was taken to the Regional One Medical Center, police said. She remains in critical condition.

After a brief chase, Whitaker was taken into custody. During his arrest, police said they found a handgun in the car.

Whitaker is charged with three counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, one count of domestic assault, one count of possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, one count speeding, and one count of driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.