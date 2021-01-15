Advertisement

Tennessee man charged with homicide in death of baby girl

The Medical Examiner ruled the child's cause of death as "blunt force trauma" and the manner of...
The Medical Examiner ruled the child's cause of death as "blunt force trauma" and the manner of death as a homicide.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who told investigators he became frustrated with a 6-month-old baby girl while feeding her was accused of killing the infant.

Soddy-Daisy police responded to a hospital where the baby was taken in September after getting a report about “suspicious head injuries” on the infant, Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Wednesday.

Police talked to Seth Jones, of Soddy-Daisy, who initially told them the child fell off a couch on Sept. 21 while he was making a bottle of formula for her, according to Soddy-Daisy court records obtained by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The relationship between Jones and the infant was not clear.

A medical examiner’s report that was completed in late December and Jan. 4 showed the child sustained severe injuries to her head and spine. The death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma, and Jones, 29, was called in for another interview.

Jones told investigators he became frustrated while feeding the child that day and “spun around in frustration,” causing the baby to fly across the room and into a TV stand, according to the criminal affidavit.

When the baby lay unresponsive on the floor, Jones told police he picked up the infant and shook her for “two to three minutes” before calling the child’s mother, according to court documents.

It was not immediately clear if Jones has an attorney who could comment on this behalf. He was arrested last week for criminal homicide and booked on a $620,000 bond.

He is expected to appear in court next month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Freddie Whitaker
Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home
Steve Cohen
Tennessee lawmaker introduces $15 minimum wage bill
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday
The appointments will be scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 25 at KCHD.
KCHD’s additional COVID-19 first-dose vaccine appointments filled in less than 30 minutes