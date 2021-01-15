Tennessee Unveils 2021 Softball schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the 2020 season was truncated due to the coronavirus global pandemic, Tennessee softball is ready to return to action nearly 330 days later with a packed slate for the 2021 season, announced co-head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly on Friday. The Lady Vols’ current lineup includes seven midweek games and matchups with seven teams that finished in the top 25 in 2020. Sixteen home outings have been scheduled, in addition to the Tennessee Invitational which is set for Feb. 26-28 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols open the season in Conway, S.C., on Feb. 12 with a three-day tournament hosted by Coastal Carolina before they continue their tournament tour at Troy University on Feb. 19-21. After its home-opening weekend, UT will head to College Station, Texas, for a tournament hosted by league opponent Texas A&M. The Lady Vols and Aggies will match up as nonconference opponents during the weekend after missing their scheduled series to start conference play in 2020.

The Orange and White, however, will kick off its official SEC slate on March 12 with a weekend series against LSU, which finished at No. 5 on the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll last season with a 21-3 record. Tennessee then heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 19-21 to face off with Alabama. The Crimson Tide finished last year ranked 10th with a 14-8 record. The Lady Vols will also host Kentucky (April 2-4), Georgia (April 23-25) and Missouri (May 7-9) to close out the regular season and visit Mississippi State (April 9-11), South Carolina (April 16-18) and Auburn (April 30-May 2). All, but Auburn, finished 2020 in the top-25 rankings. UT’s midweek slate features regional opponents Bellarmine (March 16), Kennesaw State (March 24), Liberty (March 30) and Western Carolina (April 27 in Cullowhee, N.C.) and in-state rivals Austin Peay State (March 10), Tennessee Tech (April 7) and Tennessee State (April 14). It will be the first-ever meeting between the Lady Vols and the Knights of Bellarmine. Tournament schedules and game times will be updated as they become available.

While some fans will be permitted at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium during the 2021 campaign, ticketing and seating will be reduced to adhere to pandemic-related health and safety standards. 2020 softball season-ticket holders have been emailed and given the option to opt in or out of the 2021 season. After we have determined season-ticket holder demand, we will continue with our ticketing process. There are no softball tickets available on AllVols.com at this time.

