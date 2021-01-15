Advertisement

There’s still a chance to win more than $1 Billion as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We all have to have that mean green.

Could you imagine winning more than a billion dollars? Between the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots someone could score big. With no one claiming past drawings, the Powerball is now up to $640 million. The Mega Millions has jumped to $750 million, which is $550.6 million after taxes.

How would you cash that check?

Some viewers told WVLT News they would gift charities, buy a home or car. You could buy the Knoxville mansion, Villa Collina, 50 times over. If you’re feeling generous, you could gift every person in Tennessee lunch and still have more than $400 million in the bank.

Remember, you don’t have to match all numbers to be a winner. Click here to learn the many ways you could win cash.

The Mega Millions drawing is set for January 15. Look out for the Powerball numbers January 16. Both will be announced at 11 p.m.

