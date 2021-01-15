Advertisement

UT students to participate in weekly COVID testing during Spring Semester

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee students and faculty will soon return to campus for the start of the spring semester.

The spring semester will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman announced plans to protect students from the spread of COVID-19 as students return to campus.

Plowman said, due to the success in the fall semester, community COVID testing will continue through the spring. All students who live on campus in residence halls or Greek housing will be required to participate in weekly community saliva testing.

Commuter students will now be able to participate in the weekly testing at the UT Student Health Center. Off-campus students can also pick up at-home test kits from the student health center. Plowman said incentives will be given to commuter students who regularly participate in the community testing.

Community testing will begin immediately as students return to campus, with all students being tested within a week of their return, according to Plowman.

“By working together we can stop the spread of the virus,” Plowman said.

Along with community testing, students will be required to complete an online daily health screening, wear a face covering and practice social distancing on campus.

UT health officials encouraged all students to get tested before returning to campus and wait to return until they receive a negative test. Any student who tests positive is advised not to return until their isolation period is complete.

UTPD officers have received first doses of vaccine, according to Plowman.

“We are relying on you and all your fellow Vols to do their part,” Plowman said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Police in Florida are praising an Orlando waitress after she helped rescue a boy from...
Florida waitress saves boy from abuse with undercover note
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Latest News

Freddie Whitaker
Tennessee man accused of shooting woman 13 times inside her home
Steve Cohen
Tennessee lawmaker introduces $15 minimum wage bill
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvment in Capitol raid
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Light coating of snow expected Saturday
The appointments will be scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 25 at KCHD.
KCHD’s additional COVID-19 first-dose vaccine appointments filled in less than 30 minutes