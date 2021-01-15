UT students to participate in weekly COVID testing during Spring Semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee students and faculty will soon return to campus for the start of the spring semester.

The spring semester will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman announced plans to protect students from the spread of COVID-19 as students return to campus.

Plowman said, due to the success in the fall semester, community COVID testing will continue through the spring. All students who live on campus in residence halls or Greek housing will be required to participate in weekly community saliva testing.

Commuter students will now be able to participate in the weekly testing at the UT Student Health Center. Off-campus students can also pick up at-home test kits from the student health center. Plowman said incentives will be given to commuter students who regularly participate in the community testing.

Community testing will begin immediately as students return to campus, with all students being tested within a week of their return, according to Plowman.

“By working together we can stop the spread of the virus,” Plowman said.

Along with community testing, students will be required to complete an online daily health screening, wear a face covering and practice social distancing on campus.

UT health officials encouraged all students to get tested before returning to campus and wait to return until they receive a negative test. Any student who tests positive is advised not to return until their isolation period is complete.

UTPD officers have received first doses of vaccine, according to Plowman.

“We are relying on you and all your fellow Vols to do their part,” Plowman said.

