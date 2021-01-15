Advertisement

What does a warmer planet mean for Knoxville?

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A climate specialist with NOAA says Knoxville and East Tennessee could see a wetter climate along with shorter winters as global temperatures continue to rise.

NOAA found that 2020 was the 2nd warmest year on record, while NASA found 2020 tied with 2016 for number one in their survey.

NOAA says 2020 was 1.7 degrees F warmer than the average for the 20th century.

“Yes, I realize that sounds like tiny numbers, but they are important on a global scale,” said Russell Vose with NOAA. “Rates are kind of like clickbait, they don’t really tell the whole story, what’s really more striking is that the pattern the past six years they really stand out from the rest of the record. They are a lot warmer, they kind of hinted a bit of an acceleration in global mean temperatures rise.”

2020 was a record-breaking year for the number of hurricanes and was the most active wildfire season on record. Vose says if you have a planet that’s warming, that could play into these things.

He says if sea surface temperatures go up that’s fuel for hurricanes and the land warming creates fuel for wildfires. He says it’s harder to say what goes on with winter weather because we’ll still have winter.

“It’s not like global warming gets rid of winter. but what you could see is the snow season could get a little shorter. You may see snow start later in the year and not as late in the season. Not that Knoxville gets a lot of snow, but it’s an event when it does,” he said.

He says to plan on nearly every place to get warmer and ocean sea level to rise.

“When temperatures go up, it’s likely temperature extremes go up, heat waves may become more often. Then days over 90 degrees, potentially 100 degrees in Knoxville will become more common. Heavy rainfall is going to become more common and there’ll be impacts to things like tropical storms as well,” he said.

He says to remember, it’s not the year-to-year numbers, but the trend over several years.

“If you look farther back each of the last 4 decades has been warmer from the decade preceding it. It’s been an increase each decade since the 1960s so we’ve seen warming for quite a long time now,” he added.

He says the temperature rise is fueled by heat-trapping gasses in the atmosphere and is a trend to expect to continue.

For more on the survey visit climate.gov.

