A Spanish mountain climber has died after falling from K2, world’s second highest summit

(CNN) -Spanish mountaineer Sergi Mingote has died while climbing K2, the world’s second highest summit, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.

“Sad death of Sergi Mingote at K2,” Sanchez tweeted. “He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident has ended his life. A big hug for the loved ones of this great athlete.”

K2, part of the Karakoram Range that straddles the Pakistan-China border, is the second highest mountain in the world at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet).

A post on Mingote’s official Instagram account said: “Rest in peace Sergi. Today you start a new climb.”

Just a day earlier, the mountaineer had shared a post announcing that he was on day 27 of his climb and had reached 7,000 meters.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa, a Nepalese mountaineer who is leading the K2 winter expedition, said on Instagram that Mingote “suddenly fell down.”

“We [were] informed by unexpected movement on his GPS tracker and could see he made a big fall, members at the site quickly confirmed the accident, but couldn’t do much to help him anymore,” Sherpa said.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.